The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Comes To Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium Fri., Dec, 3 at 6:00 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves return to center stage for the live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musicalwill be at Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium at Bojangles Entertainment Complex for one performance Fri., Dec. 3 at 6:00 pm. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.
This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical comes to Ovens Auditorium at 2700 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC on Friday, December 3 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $34.75 with VIP packages available for $89.75 (plus applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 803-745-3000 and at all Ticketmaster outlets.
Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to Ovens Auditorium.In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is a flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home. Attendees are encouraged to visit boplex.com for the most up-to-date COVID safety protocol information.
While the show must go on, we are committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for our audience members, crew and cast members to enjoy this experience with an enhanced level of protection.
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musicalis a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway’s In Transit, Disney’s Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line’s Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway’s In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon’s StoryTime Live) as director.
About The Lumistella Company
CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa’s North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates®. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. www.elfontheshelf.com
About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com
About Bojangles Entertainment Complex
The Bojangles Entertainment Complex (BOplex) is an entertainment and sports complex located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The historic complex holds two separate venues, Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles’ Coliseum, which both opened in 1955 providing the city with its first major civic auditorium and dedicated sports and concert spaces. Since opening, the venues have hosted nearly 19,000 events collectively including Broadway shows, symphony concerts, operas, sporting events and more. For more information, visit boplex.com.
