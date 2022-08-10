The Collection at Triad Park
Arts Council to hold free and family friendly concert August 14, 2022
Winston-Salem, NC (August 10, 2022) – Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host The Collection at Triad Park on Sunday, August 14 from 5-8 pm as part of its seventh annual Summer Parks Concert Series.
The Collection is a North Carolina Indie/Alt Pop band from Saxapahaw, NC. The band features David Wimbish (Vocals & Guitar), Sarah McCoy (Vocals & Keys), Joshua Ling (Guitar), Hayden Cooke (Bass), Joshua Linhart (Drums), and Graham Dickey (Trombone).
During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Featured community partners include a/perture cinema, Bookmarks, and Kernersville Little Theatre.
2022 marks the seventh season for the Summer Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government. All concerts are free and family friendly. Food trucks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Gates open at 4pm and concerts start at 5pm.
Triad Park: 9652 West Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, YES! Weekly, Foothills, RH Barringer, and Raffaldini Vineyards.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
