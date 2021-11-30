The Christmas Shoes has been uplifting families since 2012 and will return to the stage on December 18. “As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we will present this show in the safest way possible.”, says Founding Director Princess Johnson. Last year, this original, holiday ballet was transformed into a film. The students starred in the film and then had a drive-in movie experience with their families in the Graybar Parking Lot across from the home of Royal Expressions. The film was also sold online and there was a special Zoom showing for viewers to watch live together from across the country.
Just as many arts lovers look towards the Nutcracker, there are many people who have begun to make The Christmas Shoes a tradition for their family. The show includes modern day Christmas music and a meaningful storyline that is sure to warm hearts.
The Christmas Shoes was conceived when Princess Johnson and a volunteer, Daniele Herbin, were sitting trying to decide what to do about a Christmas performance. Herbin suggested The Christmas Shoes as a song to include in the show. At first, Johnson was not interested in including that song in the line up, but when she went home that night she thought about why that song was so important to Herbin and the meaning behind it.
Herbin’s mom had been battling with colon cancer for about 2 years and this song just so happened to be her mother's - Ruby Brewington's - favorite Christmas song. The song is about a man who is shopping and not really in the holiday mood. He's frustrated with the commercialism of Christmas. While he was in a store he sees a little boy standing in line who appears to be very excited about his purchase. When the little boy gets to the register he does not have enough money. He turns around to the man behind him and explains that he is buying the shoes for his dying mother so that she will look beautiful when she goes to heaven. The man pays for the shoes and in that instant realizes that Christmas isn't about the physical presents we receive, but the presence and gifts of love, family, and friendship.
The production intertwines favorite holiday songs around the story and tells it from the perspective of the child. Ruby Brewington was able to see her daughter and grand-daughter perform in the very first run of the show in 2012. Six months later she passed away. Ever since then, The Christmas Shoes has been the holiday tradition of Royal Expressions as way to spread love and hope as many families cope with the loss of loved ones during the holiday season.
This year, the cast includes all students at Royal Expressions School of Dance with Kinu Dailey as the mother for the second year in a row, but this will be her first time performing on stage for the show. Also, 7 year old Anastasia Duncan as the child, and 16 year old Jahayla Lambb as the shopper. The performance will be at the Dana Auditorium at Guilford College on December 18 at 6 pm.
For more information about The Christmas Shoes contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org. For Box Office information visit http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice. Tickets go on sale on November 15. Ticket prices will range from $10 – $35 depending on what viewing experience chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.