The Big Triad Wedding Shows are BACK!
Triad’s Largest Wedding Planning Events…
Most popular among couples…
Greensboro, NC. It’s January, and there are many brand new diamond rings on fingers. That’s right: it’s wedding planning time in the Triad. And a few Saturdays from now, engaged couples will step into “a world of weddings” at The Carolina Weddings Show. The annual shows are chock full of wedding inspiration, ideas...and some great deals.
The first show is at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, January 22. The next is at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 29. Both run from noon to 4:00 PM, with fashion shows anchored by David’s Bridal and Men's Wearhouse.
While the scene could be described as magical, the Show is also very practical. Whether these couples are taking the first step or finalizing the last detail, the Show is a complete resource for everything to plan the perfect wedding -- all under one roof.
Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Tickets are $10 online or $20 at the door. More information at www.33BRIDE.com. Brides who attend the Greensboro show get a free ticket to the Winston-Salem show.
