TAG Will Offer Homeschool Art Class
High Point, NC (Oct. 11, 2022) - Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) will offer a six-week art course for homeschooled students ages 5 to 9 from Nov. 7 - Dec. 12. The class will focus on animals and African art and students will create both 2D and 3D works of art.
"We're so excited to offer students an opportunity to learn about animals and African art through close looking at paintings and artifacts, some of which will be provided by the North Carolina Museum of Art, and with hands-on activities using such media as paint, collage, and paper-mache,” Michaela Hafley, TAG Education Director, said. “It's an opportunity for students to explore, get messy, and have fun all while learning about art and other cultures."
The class will be held on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. at TAG located on the second floor of the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. A virtual field trip with the North Carolina Museum of Art also is included. There will be a small art show featuring student work on the last day.
Registration is required (https://forms.gle/soHuoGDaC6CM7CXZ6) and the deadline is November 2. Space is limited. The cost is $125 for non-members and $100 for TAG members.
Contact Michaela Hafley at 336-887-2137 or email at michaela@tagart.org with questions. For more information, visit the website tagart.org.
Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers art classes.
