High Point, NC (March 21, 2023) – The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) will be offering nine sessions for summer art camps. All camps will take place at TAG’s new home in Congdon Yards, 400 West English Road Suite #151. All students and families will be invited to an art show at the end of the week where students will show off all their marvelous creations.
Play & Clay
Ages 4-6, June 13-16, 9 a.m. to noon
Students will explore 2D and 3D art media including air-dry clay. Creative thinking will be emphasized and children’s books related to art and art-making will be included in the schedule.
Going Green/Upcycled Art
Ages 7-11, June 13-16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Students will focus on environmental art and create projects from various found materials such as t-shirts, magazines, cardboard, and plastic. Each participant will take home a handmade, reusable tote bag.
Needles, Knots, and Knowledge
Ages 10-15, June 20-23, 9 a.m. to noon
Students will focus on fiber and textiles. Basic sewing skills will be introduced along with projects focusing on felting, weaving, and macramé.
It’s in the Books!
Ages 9-12, June 26-29, 9 a.m. to noon
Students will learn about printing and book-binding. A variety of ways to create handmade books will be introduced. Participants will create their own sketchbooks, scrapbooks, and written books.
STEAM/Break Out Camp with HP Museum
Ages 6-11, July 11-14, 9 a.m. to noon
TAG and the High Point Museum are collaborating on an art and history experience. Students will combine art with science, technology, engineering, and math while learning some fun and interesting facts. Families are invited to make their own ice cream Saturday, July 15 in the Historical Park at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Pinch, Coil, and Slab! Clay Camp
Ages 9-14, July 17-20, 9 a.m. to noon
Learn about different clay techniques while creating your own hand-built clay creations. Please allow two weeks for pieces to be fired in our kiln. Students will then have the opportunity to paint or glaze their clay. If glazing, additional firing time in the kiln will be needed before the pieces are ready to go home. Parents will be invited to tour the clay studio and see the unfired, greenware clay creations on the last day of camp.
Stuffed Best Friends
Ages 4-5, July 24-27, 9 a.m. to noon
The first day campers will choose a bear or dog to stuff. During the week, participants will create art using a variety of materials featuring their new cuddly best friend.
Bubbling Over with Art Ideas
Ages 6-9, July 24-27, 1 to 4 p.m.
Campers will begin the week by getting their hands messy and creating different types of paper. We will use bubbles, shaving cream, chalk, and watercolors to create beautiful paper. We will devote the rest of the week to creating masterpieces using these papers. Some papers will be used as backgrounds, others will be used to create paper sculptures and masks, the possibilities are endless.
Everything 3-D
Ages 7-11, July 31-Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to noon
Please join us as we explore different mediums such as plaster gauze, Sculpey clay, recycled materials, and other art supplies to create many different sculptures.
All the camps are $125 for TAG members or $140 for non-members. Snacks and water will be provided. Registration is required and can be completed on our website www.tagart.org/kids.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety art classes and summer camps.
