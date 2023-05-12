“SURFACE TENSION” Coming to Winston-Salem
Dare to be Moved, a New Contemporary Circus Show
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 9, 2023) The Activate Entertainment Project is excited to announce a New Contemporary Circus Production coming to the Triad. Surface Tension by Company To X For tells a story of two friends through juggling, weight-sharing, acrobatics, and more! Two performances will take place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts Sat., June 3, 2023.
Witness the power of trust, fear of loss, and joy of vulnerability as this grassroots contemporary circus company from Chicago takes the stage in Winston-Salem, NC. The show features two performers in an intimate setup resemblant of a Circus Big Top!
"We're thrilled to present this contemporary show in Winston-Salem,” said Houston Odum, artistic director of The Activate Entertainment Project. “We are committed to bringing high-quality circus to the Triad and this show is a huge step in providing affordable and meaningful experience for the Public.”
Tickets are just $25 and are on sale now at ActivateNC.com/SurfaceTension.
The Activate Entertainment Project The Activate Entertainment Project is on a mission to create inclusive live experiences that are accessible to everyone. By bringing together artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, our unique creative process results in meaningful and unforgettable performances. Whether you're a fan of theater, music, dance, or visual art, our shows offer something for everyone. Join us in celebrating the power of art to bring people together and make a positive impact on the world.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
