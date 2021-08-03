West End Mambo to Perform Free Concert on August 15
Winston-Salem, NC (August 3, 2021) – The Summer Parks Concert Series will feature West End Mambo on Sunday, August 15 at 5 p.m. at Tanglewood Park. Attendees can expect a show with a “fiery mix of classic salsa from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno.”
The concert is part of the sixth annual Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the concert will take place at 5 p.m. The concert and parking are free.
The featured Arts Partner for this event is The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
"The relationship between Arts Council and The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, which spans more than five decades, has had a huge impact on our community,” said Philip Powell, Executive Director of The Little Theatre. “In addition to advocating for the arts, Arts Council provides performance venues that would otherwise be unaffordable for smaller arts organizations, like ourselves. Partnering with Arts Council at large public events such as the Summer Parks Concert Series is a wonderful opportunity for us to promote our shows, classes, and services, while providing a little fun for the community."
The featured Community Partner for this event is Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.
Additional series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, WXII and YES! Weekly. Beverage sponsors include Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery, and R.H. Barringer Distributing Co.
Tanglewood Park is located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Picnicking is permitted and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Confirmed food trucks include Que Viva, Wings-N-Fins, Twin City Minis, and Brash Brownies. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Two additional concerts will take place at 5pm on the following dates:
August 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park
September 12: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Its goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
