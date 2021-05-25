The Carolinas’ Favorite Waterpark Opens on May 29
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe splashes into 2021 season Memorial Day weekend, welcoming first guests since 2019
Greensboro, North Carolina – The unofficial start of summer marks the official return of The Carolinas’ Favorite Waterpark! Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointebegin its 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, concluding the longest offseason in the park’s 36-year history after 627 days. The first season after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic features the return of favorites missed last summer, from the gigantic two million gallon Thunder Bay wave pool and attractions like Riptide Racer, Dr. Von Dark’s Tunnel of Terror and Dragon’s Den.
Along with bringing pools, rides and slides online, key popular events like Girl Scout Day and the Father’s Day Flop are back on the calendar.
While Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe begins to regain some normalcy in 2021, providing a clean, safe and fun experience remains essential. Visitors and staff will note additional sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning measures compared to pre-pandemic operations. In keeping with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Guests and Team Members who are fully vaccinated can forgo those precautionary measures, while those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing during their visit. Facial coverings cannot be worn while enjoying water-based activities due to water safety best practices.
Guests can enjoy a whole summer of unforgettable memories at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe by purchasing a 2021 Season Pass. Our new passes are available for just three easy payment under $21 through June 10.
For more information on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s COVID-19 safety measures, 2021 schedule, Season Pass and single-day admissions, and discount opportunities, visit emeraldpointe.com or contact the park at 336-852-9721.
###
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe and Palace Entertainment
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Waterpark, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun sprawling across 41 beautifully landscaped acres. The Park features over 36 water rides & attractions providing family fun for kids of all ages. Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading US leisure park operators.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States and is owned by Parques Reunidos. Palace Entertainment owns and operates 21 major entertainment venues across 10 different states, offering a wide range of family friendly rides, shows and attractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.