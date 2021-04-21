GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting registration for its Summer Cheer Skills Camp for children 5-14 on Monday, May 10 online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading or in person at the Athletic Division Office by appointment. Contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd for an appointment at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.Registration ends Friday, May 28.
Co-sponsored by NspireD Athletics, the camp meets once a week for three weeks to focus on flexibility, flipping, and tumbling techniques. The cost is $15 and includes a T-shirt. Ages 5-9 will participate from 6:30-7:30 pm, Mondays, June 7, 14, and 21. Ages 10-14 old will participate 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesdays, June 8, 15, and 22.
The Athletic Department is currently recruiting cheerleading coaches. If you are interested in volunteering or need more information on the cheerleading program, contact Toni Byrd or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecvolunteer.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleadingfor more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.