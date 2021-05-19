Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) of High Point, NC announces our Summer Art Camps for 2021. Summer Art Camps run Monday – Thursday and are taught by experienced art teachers in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery on the 2nd floor of the High Point Theatre. Please contact Education Coordinator, Jennifer Donley, with any questions at 336-878-7850. All supplies and a snack are included.
Four day art camps will include a reception on Thursdays during the last half hour (11:30-12:00) to show off our work to our families. Summer Art Camps cost $90 for TAG Members and $100 for Non-Members. Limited scholarships are available.
Theatre Art Galleries is located at 220 East Commerce Avenue - downtown High Point, NC 27260 (inside of the High Point Theatre). Online registration is available at https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ or by calling the TAG office at 336-887-2137.
Summer Art Camps:
Paper Making, Marbling & More
June 21-24, 9am-12pm, ages 7-10
In this camp we will explore art with paper. Campers will learn to make their own paper, do paper marbling, create with Papier-mâché, and so much more! Learn about all the many ways to get creative with paper!
Patti Kuhl, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Focus on Fiber
June 21-24, 1pm-4pm, ages 9+
Are you ready to have fun with fibers? This camp will explore weaving, stitchery, string art and other fabulous creations with fiber art. Join us and find out how much fun creating with fiber can be!
Patti Kuhl, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Teddy & Me
July 12-15, 9am -12pm, 5-6 year olds
A camp for little hands. The first day campers will stuff a teddy bear and then create art all week using a variety of materials and featuring their new cuddly buddy!
Leigh Blanchard, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Puppy Power
July 12-15, 1pm-4pm, 7-9 year olds
Campers will stuff a new best friend and then create art all week in honor of their pup! Create matching t-shirts for you and your dog & illustrate a book of all your new adventures,
Leigh Blanchard, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Monsters R Us
July 19-22, 9am-12pm, ages 8+
Do you like all types of monsters? Dragons, sea monsters, funny & silly monsters? If so, join us for this fun filled camp where we will create monster pots, 3-D dragon eyes, deep sea creatures and many more creative, hands on monster projects.
Leigh Blanchard, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Everything 3-D
July 19-22, 1pm-4pm, ages 8+
Let’s get messy and create 3-D art! Join us as we create animal sculptures, altered paint brushes, gnomes & more using recycled materials, plaster gauze, Sculpey clay and many other fun materials.
Leigh Blanchard, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Pour Moi!
July 26-29, 9am-12pm, ages 9-13
Pour is the French word for “For” and Moi is the French word for “Me.” This camp for 9-13 year olds is an opportunity FOR YOU and ALL ABOUT YOU! You will create a piece of art that tells people who you are, what you like, things you love. We will using the Acrylic Pouring method to create a background for your masterpiece and then develop a montage of fun items that represent all the exciting details of what makes YOU unique and amazing!
Joy Frazer, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
Everyone can be an Artist!
July 26-29, 1pm-4pm, ages 9-13
This camp explores a wide variety of artmaking opportunities to prove that making art is so much more than just being able to draw. We will do some printmaking, some abstract sculpture and create patterns from Zentangle inspired art. This is an inspiring camp for kids who love being creative! No skills needed, just a desire to create and try something new!
Joy Frazer, instructor
$90 member, $100 nonmember
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.