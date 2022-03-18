Summer Art Camps at TAG, Theatre Art Galleries
TAG Announces their 2022 Summer Art Camps
High Point, NC - 3/17/2022 – TAG, Theatre Art Galleries, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave, announces the return of their Summer Art Camps, enabling families with children interested in art ages 5 – 14 to register online for art camps occurring July 5th through August 4th, 2022. Visit TAG at tagart.org for a description of each camp as well as for the registration and fee links.
TAG is excited to partner with the High Point Museum for our first Summer Camp, “Step Back In Time”, from July 5th – July 8th. This camp will be located at the High Point Museum. All other camps will take place in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG, 220 E. Commerce Ave. The list of camps are:
- “Step Back In Time” open to ages 5-10 from July 5th – 8th (located at HP Museum)
- “Form: The 3-D World” open to ages 9-14 from July 11th – 14th
- “Under The Sea/Creatures and Me” open to ages 5-8 from July 18th – 21st
- “Music Masterpieces” open to ages 5-9 from July 25th-28th
- “Ink, Stamp, Print” open to ages 8-12 from August 1st-4th
All camps are from 9 am – noon. Snack and water will be provided but students may also bring their own snacks and water.
Summer Camps are $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited so be sure to register online at tagart.org. Please contact Michaela Hafley, Education Director, at michaela@tagart.org or 336-887-2137 for information about needs-based scholarships or with any questions.
TAG was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 1996 and is now in its 25th year of independent operation. Since the opening of the High Point Theatre facility in 1975, Theatre Art Galleries has been High Point’s primary provider of visual arts. TAG’s mission is to provide visual art exhibits and educational experiences for the enrichment of the entire community.
(0) comments
