Student Art Takes Center Stage on 40 Downtown Signal Boxes
GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2023) - Visitors to downtown Greensboro will notice vibrant new artwork adorning the signal boxes throughout the center city. Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) solicited art from dozens of area public and private schools to refresh the boxes, which were first wrapped with student art in 2020. With a theme focused on culture and diversity, DGI received more than 30 student submissions and selected 11 total pieces to wrap 40 signal boxes.
Students and schools featured on the signal boxes are:
Page High School
Ayanna H., 12th grade
Lidia B., 12th grade
Grimsley High School
Payton M., 10th grade
Esmae B., 12th grade
Wiley Elementary
Luzetta C., 4th grade
Canterbury School
Lily M., 4th grade
Washington Montessori
Kyondwa K., 5th grade
Aiyanna T., 5th grade
Sternberger Elementary
Sydney F., 3rd grade
Jones Elementary
Elliot C., kindergarten
Cone Elementary
Selvin P-O., 5th grade
