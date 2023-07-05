Student Art Takes Center Stage on 40 Downtown Signal Boxes

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2023) -  Visitors to downtown Greensboro will notice vibrant new artwork adorning the signal boxes throughout the center city. Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) solicited art from dozens of area public and private schools to refresh the boxes, which were first wrapped with student art in 2020. With a theme focused on culture and diversity, DGI received more than 30 student submissions and selected 11 total pieces to wrap 40 signal boxes.

Students and schools featured on the signal boxes are:

Page High School

Ayanna H Page.jpeg

Ayanna H Page

            Ayanna H., 12th grade

Lidia B Page.jpeg

Lidia B Page

            Lidia B., 12th grade

Grimsley High School

Payton M Grimsley.jpeg

Payton M Grimsley

            Payton M., 10th grade

Esmae B Grimsley.jpeg

Esmae B Grimsley

            Esmae B., 12th grade

Wiley Elementary

Luzetta C Wiley.jpeg

Luzetta C Wiley

            Luzetta C., 4th grade

Canterbury School

Lily M Canterbury.jpeg

Lily M Canterbury

            Lily M., 4th grade

Washington Montessori

Kyondwa K Washington Montessori.jpg

Kyondwa K Washington Montessori

            Kyondwa K., 5th grade

Aiyanna T Washington Montessori.jpg

Aiyanna T Washington Montessori

            Aiyanna T., 5th grade

Sternberger Elementary

Sydney F Sternberger.jfif

Sydney F Sternberger

            Sydney F., 3rd grade

Jones Elementary

Elliot C Jones.jpeg

Elliot C Jones

            Elliot C., kindergarten

Cone Elementary

Selvin P-O Cone Elementary.jpeg

Selvin P-O Cone Elementary

            Selvin P-O., 5th grade

