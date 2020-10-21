It’s hard to believe that this year Piedmont Cotillions, LLC, will be celebrating 10 years of teaching at the Sedgefield Country Club. Founded by local, Geri Sheffey the business has been a cornerstone of the community for local youth to learn social etiquette and ballroom dance. The life skills students garner from her classes are able to be carried well into their adulthood and the demand for youth to learn these skills has only continued to grow year-over-year. Well over 1200 students have been through the program over the years.
When asked what the most rewarding part of teaching was Sheffey said, “It’s the personal connections you make with each and every student. To know I have played a small part in shaping who they are means the world to me!”
Geri is bubbling with energy and exudes warmth and compassion for her students. One would never think that she herself was a shy child who would have been timid in one of her own classes. That said, she works tirelessly to ensure her students are comfortable, taking time with those who may need an extra push to be confident, and hires past students as role models to assist with her teaching.
And just like everything else, the business has continued to evolve, offering new curriculum such as cell phone etiquette. Back ten years ago, who could have imagined that home phones would become a thing of the past and cell phones would become the primary communication tool for not only adults, but youth as well. School age children love to text, but as always, the messages can be misunderstood, especially with abbreviations, and rushed messages.
Piedmont Cotillions prides itself on providing a bully free zone for their students - and an always be kind program. Todays youth are exposed to so many things from TicTok to social media, making it more important than ever to stress the impact certain actions and words can have on others. By making conversation and learning about others in class, strangers become friends, and by the end of five weeks of classes long lasting friendships are formed.
Current social distancing guidelines will mean cotillion ballroom dance moves will be changed up and we will add more amazing line dances to our curriculum. Hopefully our favorites like the Box Step and the Waltz will return in the spring of 2021. Piedmont Cotillions will take on this challenge and know it will be a wonderful experience for our students.
While this year has not been a normal year for cotillion, Piedmont Cotillions has continued to find solutions to reach their students, offering etiquette classes via Zoom. While fall in-person classes are postponed, Spring Enrollment is now open!
Piedmont Cotillions offers classes at several locations throughout North Carolina and Virginia for 5th – 8th graders. Please visit their website at www.piedmontcotillions.com for more information.
