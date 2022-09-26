Start Smart Basketball for Kids 3-5 Begins October 10
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2023) – Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart Basketball for children 3-5 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. The cost is $55 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions and an equipment pack. An adult must participate with the child. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.
Three sessions are available:
Mon., Oct. 10 to Nov. 14
Tues., Oct. 11 to November 15
Wed., Oct. 12 to November 16
Start Smart teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a differentdevelopment skill. For health and safety, all participants will practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
