GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC (June 19, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will host virtual Start Smart Baseball for children 3-5 years old from 6-7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7-23, via Zoom. The cost is $15 per child. Register now.
Children will develop proper motor skills for baseball and build confidence. Adult participation is required. For an additional $36 fee, families can purchase a player pack that includes a participant manual, one bat and ball set, a baseball glove, and two Koosh balls.
This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com.
