WINSTON SALEM, NC. When the world stopped because of COVID-19, actress Anna Simmons was in Leicester on the first leg of The Phantom of the Opera UK and Ireland tour as Confidante and cover for Madame Giry; Genevieve Amigone, Lucy Duran, and Lexington “ Lexi” Holz were in school in the states; and Spring Theatre was in production of their 2020 season opener Children of Eden. Two months later, the world waits with baited breath to see the full-length, socially distanced feature film Lock-In which created by over 100 performers, voiceover artists, musicians, editors, graphic artists, and more. Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT.
(ABOVE TOP - Actress Genevieve Amigone in Lock In.)
In the film Lock-In, Ms Simmons was scene partners with Genevieve Amigone, Lucy Duran, and Lexi Holz—three aspiring artist from the states. Genevieve who has ambitions of either being an actress or a newscaster when she grows up remembered: “It was really cool to find out that I was scene partners with a famous actress—I was really surprised when I found out!” It is no wonder Genevieve was surprised! Beyond touring with The Phantom of the Opera, Ms Simmons theatre credits include Marianne in Sense & Sensibility (UK Tour), Young Cathy in Wuthering Heights (UK Tour), U/s and played Liesl in The Sound of Music (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Belle in A Christmas Carol (UK Tour).
“I actually got my first professional gig was when I was 17; I auditioned to be part of an onstage singing chorus at The National Theatre in their beautiful production of Coram Boy. It was thrilling to bow on stage every night with a whole host of incredible actors,” shared Ms Simmons.
Lucy, who wants to be zookeeper or veterinarian when she grows up, asked Ms Simmons: “What is your favorite production that you have been in?” “Tough Question!” responded Ms Simmons. She continued, “I have to say that doing The Sound of Music at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre was probably my favorite job so far. I’m an absolute nature nut so performing the beautiful music of that show outside, many times when the sun was setting, was pure magic to me.”
But has Ms Simmons life as a performer always been rose colored? “Without struggle we cannot grow. This is so true but difficult to get your head around when you are struggling!” said Ms Simmons remembering back to the hard year she spent after training with no job. “You go from being in an atmosphere of creation, fellowship, and structure to being out there on your own. Of
course this can be so exciting, but after a while it becomes hard to pay for classes and to keep motivated when auditions dry up or if they just aren’t going your way…This time gave me great resilience and taught me the incredible value of perseverance.”
When asked by Genevieve what her favorite part of being an actress was, Ms Simmons responded: “I love all the fascinating people you get to meet and work with. I am also passionate about telling all sorts of stories; sharing these stories, music, and creativity with an audience and hopefully inspiring them to think about their lives differently.”
Ms Simmons offers this piece of advice for Genevieve, Lucy, Lexi, and all other aspiring theatrical artists: “Find your joy. The life of a performer can be very tough at times—especially when work is slow or if we are having confidence issues. I think it is incredibly important to find other things in your life that give you joy. These things will help you in times of struggle. And the more joy you can find off stage, the more joy will shine out of you. It will improve your work both in auditions and on stage.”
Ms Simmons concluded, “It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this project. I had no idea what to expect. Everyone has been so creative and generous. It has really inspired me to dig deeper into my own creative well!”
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
