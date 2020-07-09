Spring Theatre's team is pleased to offer safe arts opportunities for our youth! The theatrical options for the month of July include: "Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trades Camp” from July 13-17 and "The Spring Theatre Variety Show" camp from July 20-24. Camps will be held daily from 1-4pm at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem, NC. Camps are run by Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth plus special guest teachers and professionals. Limited space. Register today!

http://www.springtheatre.org/summercamps.html

