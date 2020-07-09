Spring Theatre's team is pleased to offer safe arts opportunities for our youth! The theatrical options for the month of July include: "Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trades Camp” from July 13-17 and "The Spring Theatre Variety Show" camp from July 20-24. Camps will be held daily from 1-4pm at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem, NC. Camps are run by Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth plus special guest teachers and professionals. Limited space. Register today!
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Biden’s Marijuana Plan Is out of Step with Public Opinion, Would Do Little to Mitigate the Failed Policy of Federal Prohibition
- Greensboro Ranked 12th in WalletHub Best-Run Cities in America Study
- Application Process Open for Grants to Support the Work of NC Artists
- Hemp Industry Call to Action
- Study: History of Cannabis Use Associated with Lower BMI, Greater Exercise Frequency in Those Age 60 and Older
- Vision Zero Greensboro Giving Away $525 in Prizes for Kids Art and Essay Contest
- Salem Parkway Weekend-Long Closure This Week
- Registration now open for Reynolda House’s reimagined Summer Adventures program
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved Community Center of Greensboro denounces ‘slanderous’ remarks by Greensboro city attorney
- Reidsville Chosen as World Bodypainting Festival Hotspot
- John Batchelor reports on inside dining at four local downtown favorites
- Judge in Marcus Smith hogtying case denies motion to stay discovery
- The Winston-Salem Symphony Announces Newly Elected Directors
- GPD training slideshow states risk of restraint that killed ‘Greensboro’s George Floyd’
- Local Restaurant Wins Award for Revolutionizing Its Menu
- Walker Lyon’s quarantine summer
- GPD with sonic weapon warn Friendly Center protesters of ‘risk’
- Statement from Greensboro Police Chief Brian L. James
Images
Videos
Commented
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
Last week, this publication paid tribute to “Wonder Women of the Triad,” of which there are …
As I noted in last year’s Wonder Women of the Triad edition, I owe everything to the first t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.