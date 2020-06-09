WINSTON SALEM, NC. Spring Theatre, who got its start nine years ago holding summer camps for the next generation, will hold camps again this summer. “Supporting the youth of our community through theatrical camps is a must,” passionately shared Erinn Dearth Founder and Executive Director of Spring Theatre. She continued: “Theatre and the arts do so much not only for the actual skills of a participant but also for mental health and confidence of the participant. We are thrilled to offer the best that we can—both in person and online—while staying strict within the restrictions of re-opening guidelines.”
Originally slated to produce Footloose the Musical this June with both youth participants and adult mentors, Spring Theatre has reinvented the June schedule to stay in line with current COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper. Offerings will include two weeks of in person Socially-Distanced Theatrical Performance Intensive Camp, an Online Acting Club, and Private Lessons.
Spring Theatre’s Socially-Distanced Theatrical Performance Intensive Camp will be the first event held at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in downtown Winston-Salem since the COVID-19 shutdown. “With the help and guidance of the Arts Council, every precaution will be taken to insure the safety of instructors and participants,” commented Dearth. The camp will be limited to 27 students and 3 instructors, with no more than 9 students and one instructor in a room at a time. Each day, campers will work on a different musical show under areas of focus: dance with Erinn Dearth, acting with Dan Beckmann, and vocals with David Lane. Week one musicals will include: Footloose, Newsies, Dear Evan Hansen, and Pippin. Week two musicals will include: Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Bring it On, and Guys and Dolls. Since audiences are not going to be possible, a recorded copy of their performance will be given to each student.
For those who need a little art in their lives but still aren’t ready to be in a group setting, Spring Theatre is also offering an Online Acting Club with Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre’s Artistic Director. This is set up as a weekly venue for those who wish to work on and improve their acting abilities in a collaborative online group setting. Scene work, improv, and other acting techniques will be fun and enlightening. The seven masterclasses for both beginner and advanced students will be held over Zoom.
More information about the Socially-Distanced Theatrical Performance Intensive Camp, the Online Acting Club, and Private Lessons including how to register can be found on Spring Theatre’s website at http://www.springtheatre.org/summercamps.html.
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
