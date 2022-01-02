SPRING THEATRE ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR CHILDREN OF EDEN

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow in the morning. Then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.