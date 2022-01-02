SPRING THEATRE ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR CHILDREN OF EDEN
WINSTON-SALEM, NC. Spring Theatre is seeking adults, teens and kids for their upcoming production of Children of Eden. The show is a beautiful musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird. The musical is based on the Book of Genesis, with Act I telling the story of Adam and Eve, Cain, and Abel, while Act II deals with Noah and the Flood.
The show is directed by Erinn Dearth & Dan Beckmann. Rehearsals will begin Mar. 7 in Winston-Salem. The show will perform April 1-3 at SECCA in Winston-Salem.
Auditions are Sat., Jan. 15 at Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem by appointment. Auditionees will be asked to prepare a song selection (2 minutes or less) and a monologue. Tap dancers will be asked to do a small tap combination.
Some of the roles have been pre-cast, as the original 2020 Spring Theatre cast of Children of Eden was asked back first. After those roles have been accepted or declined by those individuals, the roles that are still available will be announced. Should anyone have any specific questions about casting, they are asked to reach out to Executive Director Erinn Dearth at erinn@springtheatre.org.
To register for an audition appointment, please visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.