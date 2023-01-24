Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience” Coming to Winston-Salem
Family-Friendly Spectacle to Plunge Audience into World of Nostalgia
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (January 30, 2023) Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and The Activate Entertainment Project are excited to announce the first contemporary circus production to be produced in the Triad. Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience will blend dance, theatre, music, and circus into a storytelling experience about self-discovery. Seven performances will take place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts February 10th-19th, 2023.
This family-friendly show is 75-minutes long and includes interactive and immersive elements to plunge the audience into the world of nostalgia. The show will feature eight talented artists, with a mixture of local and international performers including Dom Sebastian, LeDarius Parker, Jaleel Cheek, Toni Cannon, Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, Kevin Flanagan, and Liam Bradley. Acrobatic acts will include Chinese pole, hoop diving, b-boying, handbalancing on canes, and more.
"We're so excited to create this first-of-its-kind show in Winston-Salem,” said Houston Odom, artistic director of Solstice. “We want to redefine what "circus" means to our community through a surreal and poetic experience aimed at tapping into the nostalgia of seeing snow fall for the first time."
Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now at www.IntoTheArts.org/Solstice.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.