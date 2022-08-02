Sign Language Story Time at the Library
HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 2, 2022) – A very special sign language story time will be held at the High Point Public Library (901 North Main Street) on Tuesday August 16 at 11:00 am. The program will be held in the library story room and is open to all ages. Leading the story time, Kathy MacMillan is a writer, nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter, librarian, and signing storyteller. She writes picture books, children’s nonfiction, and middle grade and young adult fiction. She has also published eight resource books for educators, librarians, and parents. Macmillan lives in Baltimore, MD. You can find her online at KathyMacMillan.com or on Twitter and Instagram at @kathys_quill.
Research shows that signing with all children stimulates language development, eases communication, supports early literacy, and defuses frustration for parents and children alike.
Going with the summer reading program theme at the High Point Public Library, Oceans of Possibilities, the sign language story time is titled Signs Under the Sea.
This event is free and open to the public.
