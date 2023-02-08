Greensboro, N.C. Feb 8,2023) --The 20th Annual Shriners Drag Racing & Hot Rod Expo is coming next Fri, and Sat., Feb, 17-18, to the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The Biggest Indoor Show in the South features over 250 Show & Race cars, a huge Swap Meet, and over 50 Commercial Vendors. It’s a car enthusiast dream show that has donated over $165,000 for the Shriners Children Hospital.
Show times are Friday 5:30 - to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m.
A special meet and great for all the fans with current and past members of the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame will be held Saturday from noon until 1:00 p.m.
Four new members, Shirley Muldowney, Jay Turner, Quain Stott, and Todd Tutterow will be inducted into the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Bobby Bennett will be presented the Jeff Byrd Award. Fred Wagenhals and Bob Reed will receive the Pioneer Award.
This year this will be a special appearance by Kaleb Wolf De-Melo-Torres one of the two worldwide spokespersons for the Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The 14-year-old from Montreal, Canada is one of the most recognizable people in the world for his television commercials.
For more information visit the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame Facebook page or visit www.Shriners-HotRodExpo.com or call 336-684-2990.
