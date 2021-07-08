Sharks circlingGREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced the return of its annual Shark Week celebration. This year boasts a timely theme, the Shark Olympics.
Shark Week activities will take place July 12–17 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. daily. Activities and take-and-make crafts are free with general admission or GSC membership.
At the Shark Olympics, guests will learn which shark takes the gold for competitive eating, high jump, freestyle swimming and more!
Schedule of Events:
July 12 - Munch, Munch Monday
Guests will discover what makes up different shark species' diets. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a paper plate shark puppet.
July 13 - Toothful Tuesday
Guests will be invited to play "Myth or Tooth" trivia to learn fun facts and strange myths about sharks. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark fish catcher.
July 14 - Wonders Wednesday
Guests will explore sharks’ athleticism, including their jumping and swimming skills. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a chomping clothespin shark.
July 15: Thoughtful Thursday
Guests will discover why we need sharks and what we can do to help them. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark fin hat.
July 16 - Freaky Friday
Guests will learn about some of the strangest sharks in the sea. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark mask.
July 17 - Supreme Saturday
Guests will find fun facts about sharks, including the biggest, the fastest and the oldest. The make-and-take craft for the day will be a shark trivia-teller.
The GSC would like to extend a special thanks to Fins Car Wash for their generous support of Shark Week.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
