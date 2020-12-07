Rockers & Vann York Chevrolet Host Event to Benefit United Way of Greater High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The jolliest man of all is coming to Truist Point on Saturday, December 12th as Vann York Chevrolet and the High Point Rockers present "Santa at the Point"!
From 9am-12pm, guests can enjoy a safe, socially distanced visit with Santa at Truist Point in downtown High Point. Those who wish to attend must purchase tickets in advance at www.HighPointRockers.com via a $5 donation per person, including adults. When purchasing your ticket, guests will have the option to choose a spot within the 9am, 10am, or 11am hours. Limited space is available for each time slot and all proceeds will go to benefit the United Way of Greater High Point.
In accordance with state and local guidelines, masks will be required to be worn at all times for all attendees during this event. Guests will also be asked to wait in line six feet apart from other groups with multiple hand washing stations available throughout the venue.
Free parking will be available in the Rockers parking lot on Lindsay Street and guests can enter through the Right Field Gate on Appling Way (formerly Pine Street). Concessions will also be open and brand-new Rockers merchandise will be available for purchase.
As an added bonus, bring a book to donate to the Rock'N Read program and receive a free ticket voucher to a 2021 Rockers home game. Limit one voucher per guest.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
