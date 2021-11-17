Salem Academy and College to Host Christmas Candlelight Worship Service
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NOVEMBER 17, 2021)—Salem Academy and College will host its annual Christmas candlelight worship service on Thursday, December 2 from 4:30 to 5:30. The service, which is open to the public, will be held on campus in the Elberson Fine Arts Center’s Hanes Auditorium. The Elberson Fine Arts Center is located at 412 Rams Drive off East Salem Avenue.
The Christmas candlelight worship service will feature Salem College Chaplain Rev. Dr. Amy Rio, who will deliver inspiring words for the season, along with student readers who will share the Christmas story. The Salem College Choirs, directed by Jonathan Emmons, will provide seasonal singing and music. The service ends with the lighting of Moravian candles.
Salem Academy and College requires that anyone entering campus must present a COVID-19 vaccine record or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Home tests will not be accepted.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest continuously operating educational institution for girls and women in the country by its founding date of 1772. The institution is currently celebrating its 250th anniversary and is engaging in transformational change to innovate in women’s education. Salem Academy is a college preparatory school located on a diverse, active college campus focused on preparing young women for careers in STEAM. Salem College is the nation’s only liberal arts college dedicated to developing the next generation of women leaders in health. Salem Academy and College is located in Winston Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation.
For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
