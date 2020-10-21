GREENSBORO, NC (October 21, 2020) – The 2020 Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge and Scavenger Hunt kicked-off on Saturday. In place of what would have been the 11th annual Run 4 the Greenway, the 2020 Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge will build awareness and excitement for the Downtown Greenway as a virtual event with an option to participate in a Downtown Greenway Scavenger Hunt.
Participants can run the 4 mile or 1 mile run on their own time/schedule between October 17-31 and submit times and photos to the RaceJoy app managed by Jones Racing Company. The Downtown Greenway Scavenger Hunt will allow residents to find out about some of Greensboro's history through Downtown Greenway public art, find a new business located along the Downtown Greenway and many other cool features that make the Downtown Greenway a unique destination! Participants will download the Engage Greensboro App and find over 30 challenges along the Downtown Greenway between now and October 31.
A Virtual Closing Party on Facebook Live will take place on Sunday, November 1 from 4-5pm with live music by local duo Jessica & Evan, Downtown Greenway trivia, and prizes from local businesses for the following categories for the run and scavenger hunt.
Run Prize Categories: cutest dog, fastest kid, Youngest runner, oldest runner, family run award, best costume, most dedicated (running the run more than once), best time female, best time male, most creative photo, first person to upload results to RaceJoy ap, sweeper award (last person to upload results).
Scavenger Hunt Prize Categories: most creative pic, highest points, second highest points, best family/group pic.
The suggested route of the 4 mile run will encompass all of the open sections of the Downtown Greenway and a detour route running parallel to the railroad corridor on the western side. The 1 mile route can be any 1 mile section of the 4 mile route. Alternately, participants can select any 1 mile or 4 mile route of their choice – either in Greensboro or others places throughout the country – wherever participants may live.
With the eastern section of the Downtown Greenway along Murrow Blvd. being completed by the end of October, it will be a great time for people to explore the newest completed section on their own or with friends and family. First Bank, headquartered in Southern Pines, NC with 3 branches in Greensboro, is title sponsor of the Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge for the fourth year.
To register and more info: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/Run4theDowntownGreenway
About the Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base
for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment.
The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.
The Downtown Greenway is the signature commemorative project of the Greensboro Bicentennial. This collaboration between public and private partners will serve as a tangible connector for more than a dozen of Greensboro’s diverse neighborhoods, as well as provide access to existing trails that span the city.
The development of the Downtown Greenway comes at a time when projects that spur economic development and improve the quality of life in a city are more important than ever. The City of Greensboro will track the impact the Greenway has on economic development in Greensboro, including job creation, property values and future investments. 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop has been completed and is open for use. An additional 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop is under construction now.
For more information on the Downtown Greenway, visit www.downtowngreenway.org or call 336.379.0821.
