Greensboro, NC - This past month has rocked the nation with videos surfacing of yet more racial violence against African Americans. The world watched as Ahmaud Arbery was murdered in broad daylight while going for a jog, they heard about Breanna Taylor being killed in her home while she was sleeping, and finally the straw that broke the camel’s back George Floyd being murdered on video tape while a police officer held him to the ground with his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
ArtsGreensboro has hosted a weekly check-in with arts leaders of Greensboro since Stay-at-Home orders went into effect for North Carolina. Princess Johnson knew it was important that she joined that call on June 1. The first 10 hours of peaceful protests downtown were disrupted by riots and looting the night before and she wanted to be present to share insight from her perspective as a black woman in America. During the call she mentioned that she felt a need to revive the Juneteenth Arts Celebration which had been canceled due to COVID-19.
Juneteenth is a celebration of the day all slaves were finally free on June 19, 1865 when slaves in Texas received word 2 years after the Civil War had ended and granted slaves freedom. Earlier this year, before the pandemic, Royal Expressions had been awarded $3000 from ArtsGreensboro in support of a Juneteenth Arts Celebration which was to highlight and showcase black artists of Greensboro and surrounding areas. Plans were underway right when the Stay-at-Home orders came down. Royal Expressions decided to put the production on hold until 2021 along with another production they had in the works for October 2020 that was going to be a platform for listening and discussing race relations in America.
With so much unrest and high emotions, Johnson felt a need to revive the Juneteenth Arts Celebration, however, since COVID-19 is still a threat to the community and limited time, the company decided to produce a short film to educate and entertain the community. The film will feature a handful of artists: Vanessa Ferguson, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, Dr. Zitty Nxumalo, and Afika Nx. All the artists are residents or natives of Greensboro. The project will be filmed on Wed., June 10, 3 – 5 pm at the Historic Magnolia House which provided safe lodging for African American entertainers during the segregation era. The film will include the Juneteenth story, the Historic Magnolia House story, artistic expression of dance, music, and spoken word, and an introspective on what freedom means in 2020.
The final product will be informative, entertaining, and healing. The entire Greensboro community will benefit from watching it as we all seek healing and reconciliation in our varying ways during this time. Royal Expressions expects to air the film on June 19 at 12 noon on Youtube, 7:30 pm on Facebook, and 9:00 pm on Instagram. The dance portion will also be included as a part of Creative Greensboro’s GSO Summer Online initiative which will also showcase black artists on Juneteenth.
For more information about the Juneteenth Arts Celebration online and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet visit http://www.royalexpressions.org or contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org. To donate to please visit http://tinyurl.com/recbdonate
Follow Royal Expressions
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/royalexpressions
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/royalexpressions
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/royalexpressionsdance
