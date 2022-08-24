Ride NC By Train to Carolina Panthers Games
First home game at 1 p.m. is Sept. 11
RALEIGH – Skip the traffic and parking and get on board the train with other fans for this year’s Carolina Panthers games.
NC By Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte.
On game day, arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 at 9:40 a.m. with plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff. Passengers can take their time and enjoy post-game fun before making their way back to the Amtrak station for a 7 p.m. departure on train 78.
2022 schedule of 1 p.m. home games is:
Tickets are available online.
