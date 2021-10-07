Additional events include docent-led museum tours, plein air art workshops, free outdoor family yoga and an exploration of LGBTQ+ artists in Reynolda’s collection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2021) — Reynolda will offer a day of free Museum admission on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Reynolda On the House. The program is part of a lively and robust season of more than 100 events across the 170-acre estate and online. Reynolda On the House, sponsored by American National Bank and Trust Company, includes free admission to The Voyage of Life exhibition in the Babcock Wing Gallery and The O’Keeffe Circle: Artist as Gallerist and Collector in the Northeast and Northwest Bedroom Galleries of the 34,000-square-foot historic home of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds. Reynolda On the House will also include a special pop-up edition of Poetry in Plain Sight from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Growga, free outdoor family yoga, on the front lawn at 10:30 a.m.
Reynolda’s additional fall programs include plein air art workshops, unique docent-led Museum tours, visual literacy workshops, art and nature themed talks, Village tours and a program that reimagines the queer experience through Reynolda’s renowned collection of American art. Explore seasonal highlights below and sign up for programs at reynolda.org.
Upcoming program highlights
The Voyage of Life Gallery Talks
Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m.
Free with Museum admission; Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Dancer Janice Lancaster will lead a guided conversation through The Voyage of Life. Learn more.
The Artful Family: How Close Looking Sparks Creativity and Curiosity
Oct. 14, 7 p.m. and Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Free, online
Looking at art with children builds creativity and curiosity. In this virtual workshop for parents and caregivers, Early Childhood Specialist Janie Bass shares the benefits of visual literacy. Participants will also become acquainted with some of Reynolda’s online resources for children ages 2-5. Learn more.
Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
$25, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
To celebrate the sights and sounds of the season, join one of five plein air art workshops led by local artists. Small groups will divide by medium and use Reynolda’s historic landscape as a “studio.” Presented in partnership with Gateway Nature Preserve. Advance registration is required. Learn more.
Reimagining the Queer Experience through Reynolda’s Collection
Oct. 17, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
Free with general admission, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
LGBTQ+ American artists in the twentieth century created lasting impacts within art circles and the wider queer communities. In dialogue with Curator Allison Slaby, artist and aspiring museum professional Maggie Trumpower will examine works by queer artists in Reynolda’s permanent collection. This event is supported by the Wake Forest University LGBTQ+ Center and offered in partnership with the Wake Forest University Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies. Learn more.
Docents Unscripted – Museum Tours
Begins Oct. 17, multiple dates, 2 p.m.
$15, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the docent-volunteer program at Reynolda House, docents will lead unique 90-minute tours of the Museum. Price includes Museum admission. Learn more.
Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m.
Online talk is free; in-person talk at Reynolda Gardens is $5 (free for Friends of the Gardens)
Wellness advocate Dennis Wiggins will discuss a wide variety of fungi from culinary to medicinal. Part of the Reynolda Gardens Tuesday Gardening Series. Learn more.
Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, 4 p.m.
Free, online
Enjoy looking at art but not sure how to talk about it? Join educator Julia Hood for a virtual, interactive, family-friendly conversation focusing on works of art from Reynolda’s collection. Learn more.
Nov. 5, 3 p.m., Nov. 6, 10 a.m., Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Dec. 4, 10 a.m.
$25 ($18 members, WFU), Reynolda grounds
Explore Reynolda Village on an outdoor walking tour and learn how Katharine Reynolds envisioned the original model farm. Price includes Reynolda Farm booklet. Learn more.
On view at the Museum
The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response
Through Dec. 12
Babcock Wing Gallery
Three centuries of American art come together with community-contributed stories to illuminate life’s most defining moments. Explore how much of the human experience is held in common with works by artists including Lee Krasner, Robert Colescott, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Alice Neel and Grant Wood. Learn more.
Major Sponsors
The Charles H. Babcock, Jr. Arts and Community Initiative Endowment
Contributing Sponsor
Pam and Fred Kahl
Exhibition Partners
Kaplan Early Learning Company
Salem Funerals and Cremations
The O’Keeffe Circle: Artist as Gallerist and Collector
Through March 6, 2022
Northeast Bedroom Gallery, Northwest Bedroom Gallery
This two-room exhibition explores O’Keeffe as a gallerist in New York and as a collector in her New York apartments and residences in New Mexico. She was highly judicious in selecting the art that shared her home, claiming that “My home is simple, but I aim to make it simpler!” The Museum’s promised gift, O’Keeffe’s Cedar Tree with Lavender Hills, 1937, is joined by works by Isamu Noguchi, Alexander Calder, John Marin, Marsden Hartley, Charles Demuth and Arthur Dove. Learn more.
Reynolda is grateful for support from The Robert and Constance Emken Fund of the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Museum members, children 18 and under, students, active or retired military personnel with ID, first responders and employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID receive free admission to the Museum. Passes to Reynolda House in English and Spanish are available to check out from every branch of the Forsyth County Public Library free of charge.
Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily free of charge. The Greenhouse is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reynolda Village merchant hours vary. No ticket is needed to shop at the Reynolda House Museum store. Explore reynolda.org for more information.
Above image: Arthur Dove, Dancing (1934), oil on canvas, gift of Barbara B. Millhouse, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Gallery and house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Make plans at reynolda.org and use the mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
