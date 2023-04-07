Reynolda Opens its Doors on Community Day
Free admission, Activities, and Music
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 5, 2023)— Reynolda House Museum of American Art invites the public to celebrate self-expression and empowerment on Community Day, a free day at the Museum and surrounding Gardens, on Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Performances and programming will be inspired by the spring exhibition, Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance with music provided by Big Bang Boom and Carolina Music Ways.
Highlights of Community Day include hands-on art activities, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fun, parent-friendly and educational music will be provided by the band Big Bang Boom at 11 a.m. and, at 2 p.m., Carolina Music Ways will bring history to life through North Carolina music.
In addition to enjoying the activities, attendees have free access to Reynolda House where they can view Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance and several other smaller exhibitions in the historic house. They can also stroll through Reynolda Gardens and enjoy the extended grounds. Visitors are encouraged to grab a bite in Reynolda Village and experience the many delights the area has to offer.
The Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance exhibition, which runs through May 14, examines the American dream through the lives of Black Americans from the late 18th century to the present. Using labor as a backdrop, Towns highlights the role African Americans have played in building the economy and explores how their resilience, resistance and perseverance have challenged the United States to truly embrace the tenets of its Declaration of Independence. To read more about Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance please visit reynolda.org/towns.
Advance registration is encouraged but not required. Register at reynolda.org/community.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
