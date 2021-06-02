Possibility Of Field Trips Returns But Buses May Not Be Available
Winston-Salem, NC - One of the highlights of any child’s summer camp experience is the opportunity to go on field trips with fellow campers to explore and enjoy the many educational attractions the Winston-Salem area has to offer. After a summer without that opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return this year to a more normal camp schedule has children excited at the prospect of their return.
At The Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club, however, repeated vandalism to the club’s buses is threatening that opportunity. Major Andrew Wiley, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, “Four buses in our Boys & Girls Club fleet have had their catalytic converters stolen in recent months. One of the buses has had it happen twice. We understand catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves these days and we are insured, but we have to have our buses available if we are going to be able to offer field trips for our Summer Camp members this year.”
Theft of the bus catalytic converters is not the only vandalism to occur at the Boys & Girls Club this year. In addition to the buses, the catalytic converter has been stolen from a Club mini-van, and the club’s gate posts were torn out of the ground during one of the thefts.
Major Wiley continues, “We are grateful to the Winston-Salem Police Department for their diligence in investigating these thefts but we remain concerned that, should they continue this summer, there will be a severely adverse effect on the programs of the Boys & Girls Club.”
Anyone with any information on the thefts and vandalism is encouraged to notify the Winston-Salem Police Department.
About the Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an International movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The Salvation Army was established in Winston-Salem in 1907 and serves more than 50,000 people in Forsyth, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties each year. The Salvation Army offers many programs including the only emergency shelter for homeless families in Winston-Salem and the only on-site breakfast feeding program in the community. The Salvation Army is a participating United Way agency. For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org . Connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/salvationarmywinstonsalem , Twitter at www.twitter.com/SalArmyWS and Instagram at www.instagram.com/salarmyws
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (336) 723-6366
