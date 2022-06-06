Registration Underway for Fall Youth Baseball League
GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now registering children ages 5-12 for its fall Youth Baseball League. Register online by July 22. First-time participants must register in person at the Parks and Recreation Athletics office at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
The cost is $35 for ages 5-8 and $50 for ages 9-12. The registration fee includes a game jersey and hat. Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30, 2023. Read the Player and Parent Resource Guide for additional league information and visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball for latest COVID-19 protocols.
The youth baseball program is also recruiting volunteer coaches for all leagues. For more information about youth baseball or to volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball for more information.
