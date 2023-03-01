Registration Now Open for Summer Camps
GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2023) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2023 day camps – Camp Joy, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week, and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp – as well as the Counselor In Training program. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.
Recreation Center Day Camp
Ages 5-12 years | 7:30 am to 6 pm | $85 per week
June 20 to August 18
Parks and Recreation has camps at 10 centers citywide, including the newly reopened Peeler Recreation Center. Early-morning drop-off hours, free lunch and fee assistance for families with financial need are available.
Service Learning Camp
Ages 15-18 | 10 am to 2 pm | $80
June 20-30, July 10-21
It gives high school students a chance to learn more about poverty, budgeting and life skills while getting hands-on experiences with local organizations that are working on the issue. Students will earn volunteer hours while they participate.
Xtreme Teen Adventure Week
Ages 12-15 | 8 am to 4 pm | $250 per week
June 19-23, July 17-21
Give your teen the time to test their limits by hiking, kayaking, climbing, and other outdoor experiences at Lake Higgins and around our region. Both sessions have identical activities and field trips, which are covered in the fee.
Camp Joy
Ages 5+ years | 9 am to 3 pm | $65 per week
Seven Weekly Sessions June 20 to August 4; Blended Mobility Week: July 10-14
Camp Joy is an inclusive summer camp experience for individuals who are five years old or older and have a disability. Blended Mobility Week is for people with physical disabilities. Transportation is available for $10 per week.
Counselor In Training
Rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors | $40 one-time fee | Three-week sessions June 20 to August18
Teens learn leadership and responsibility and earn service learning hours while working with day campers in a job-like environment.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer for more summertime Parks and Recreation activities, including sports clinics and the free summer playground program, and to apply for seasonal jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.