The Reynolda House’s reimagined Summer Adventures is moving outdoors and into your home! While the museum remains closed, Reynolda has reimagined its summer programs (art adventures, writing adventures and creative writing) this year to accommodate the needs of families and maintain safety protocols through outdoor and online instruction and at-home only instruction kits.
July 19—July 31, 2020, Reynolda’s art and writing teachers have carefully selected works from the museum’s art collection to share with you through safe on-site instruction outside at Reynolda, online instruction, and/or as take-away only project kits.
Grades K–5 for Art Adventures
Grades 1–5 for Writing Adventures
Grades 6–9 for Creative Writing Workshop
Visit reynoldahouse.org/summer-adventures for full details. Full and partial scholarships available. Art Adventures kits are also available without the in-person component, for shipping to a continental US address.
Social distancing guidelines are in place, including limited program capacities. While outdoors at Reynolda for Summer Adventures, all participants are asked to stay 6 ft. apart. Reynolda House is also requiring anyone over the age of 11 to wear a face covering.
REGISTRATION
Registration for in-person or virtual sessions ends July 16. Mailed kits are available through Fall 2020. To view full details and fees, and to register, visit reynoldahouse.org/summer-adventures.
At designated times on the first day, campers will meet with each teacher in person on the front lawn of Reynolda House, at safely distanced tables under a shady grove of trees or a tent. Museum teachers will introduce the artwork that inspired their project, and provide instruction about how to complete it. After meeting with each teacher and collecting project kits, campers and their families are welcome to enjoy the flora and fauna of Reynolda’s grounds. On the Friday of camp week, campers are invited to join for a virtual celebration and art exhibition.
Art Adventures participants (grades 2–5) will receive four different project kits to create four original works of art. Writing Adventures (grades 3–5) and Creative Writing Workshop (grades 6–9) participants will receive a project kit with prompts to complete several written compositions of different genres, supplies to make a writing book or journal, and the opportunity to receive feedback and editing from their teacher, remotely. Every take-away project kit will include a family pass for admission to the Museum.
About Reynolda
Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America's largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and RJ Reynolds. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University. Experience Reynolda’s collections and curated digital galleries online at reynoldahouse.org and dive into fresh Reynolda content and educational resources anytime at reynoldahouse.org/athome. Connect at facebook.com/rhmaa, youtube.com/Reynolda, and @CurateReynolda on Instagram and Twitter. Download the Reynolda Revealed app on your Apple or Android device.
