Red Cross Volunteers Helping Families after Apartment fire in Winston Salem
Winston Salem (January 24, 2023) – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting people displaced by an apartment fire at the 100 block of Ferrell Heights Ct, in Winston Salem, NC on Monday night. At this time, Disaster Action Team members from the Greater Carolinas Region are helping more than a dozen households providing emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.
We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fires is very real. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year and most of these are home fires. In a typical year, home fires kill more people in the United States than all other natural disasters combined. Please take these two steps now to help keep your household safe: Check your smoke alarms every month and practice your home fire escape plan at least twice a year. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information and download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM VOLUNTEERS NEEDED The Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross needs the community’s help to respond to our neighbors in need. Volunteers who answer the call in the middle of the night to provide comfort to a family down the street impacted by a home fire. You can make a difference by turning tragedy into hope. Visitredcross.org/volunteertodayto get started today.
DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @GCRRedCross
