HIGH POINT, N.C., May 12, 2019 The Board of Directors of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, a nonprofit board comprised of community volunteers, announce that construction of the museum will move forward immediately. The project began site work in February of this year, but as Covid-19 took hold of the country, the museum’s Board of Directors took a cautionary measure to delay the continued construction of the project until further notice. Dr. Nido Qubein authorized the release of funds last week to the museum’s board of directors for the building construction to begin. The construction contract was signed on Tuesday, May 12th, according to Board Chairman Barry Kitley.
“It is prudent this project moves forward at this time,” said Nido Qubein who raised downtown funds and chaired the downtown transformation board, “it will serve as a beacon of hope for our city and for children to look forward to when we emerge from the pandemic. Further, it ensures the work of downtown revitalization will move faithfully forward.”
Dr. Qubein assured the museum board in March, as the stock market faltered, that project funds were safe with the High Point Community Foundation and not subject to the economic turbulence of the time. The museum used the delay of the vertical start of construction to continue work with the exhibit designers (Argyle Design from Brooklyn, NY) and naming its first Executive Director, Megan Ward. Announcements regarding themed exhibits and naming honors will be forthcoming in the months ahead.
The construction of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is 57,685 square feet and is located at 200 Montlieu Avenue, at the corner with Hamilton Street. The building will incorporate a grand lobby, two floors of play exhibits and a kid-friendly community classroom among many other exciting exhibits that will be unveiled as the building progresses. The 2.5 acre site will contain the actual museum, an outside Adventure Garden and two parking lots for both visitors and staff. Frank L. Blum was named last fall as the construction management firm. Construction completions is expected for June 2021.
“My heart is thankful with this announcement,” said James McNeil, board treasurer, “in the midst of Covid-19 that the museum’s building construction is moving forward signaling courage and hope in our community.”
The museum funding is from the Downtown Advisory Board, which is responsible for the enhanced downtown vision, a group of local philanthropic leaders chaired by Dr. Nido Qubein. The board oversees the funding for the downtown projects including the children’s museum, the Slane Family Playground & Fun Area in the stadium and “Blessing Park” by Molly & Ronnie Young. Dr. Qubein has been instrumental in the city’s downtown catalyst project acquiring naming rights for the city’s new stadium, which is now BB&T Point, as well as operations and stadium enhancements, and funding for the team acquisition – the High Point Rockers, as the city’s master tenant and the state’s newest professional sports team that began play on May 2, 2019.
