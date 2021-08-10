Greensboro, NC - After taking a year off because of the Pandemic, the Ricky Proehl Golf Classic is returning this Fall, along with a Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner. Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds a number of local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after school programs. The Foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers star Ricky Proehl and his wife Kelly.
This year’s fund-raising events will kick off on Thursday, September 23 with a Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner and silent auction from 6pm to 9pm, at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, with music by Bandemic. It’s a great opportunity to mingle, while helping to raise money for a worthy cause. That will be followed by the Ricky Proehl Golf Classic on Friday, September 24 at Grandover Resort. Tee off for the golf classic is 8am.
If you are interested in attending the dinner or playing golf, please contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233. For more information, visit https://power-of-play-foundation.square.site/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.