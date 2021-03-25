Greensboro, NC - One member of the Power Rangers will ‘Go! Go!’ to Ssalefish Comics Greensboro for a special appearance on April 2.
Actor Jason Faunt portrayed the Red Ranger on the beloved action kids TV series “Power Rangers: Time Force,” which aired for 40 episodes on the Fox network in 2001.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Faunt originally played baseball growing up, earning a partial scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He was originally going to become a Major League Baseball player before shifting gears into acting and moving to Los Angeles instead.
Faunt’s appearance is part of a national Power Ranger Protection Program (PPP). For this program, members from different iterations of the Power Rangers television series are hosting appearances in comic book stores to support these locally owned businesses during the pandemic.
To help raise awareness and support for these comic book stores, the Power Rangers are not charging appearance fees to the businesses, and instead will charge a signing fee for fans who want autographs.
(0) comments
