Piedmont Opera Creates Community Partnership with RISE before Ragtime Opening
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Piedmont Opera announces its annual partnership with a community group in preparation for the March opening of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Ragtime.
“During Covid, the company pledged to establish a partnership with a local non-profit to give back to our community,” stated Connie Quinn, Director of Development at Piedmont Opera.
The company selected RISE (Refugee & Immigrant Society of Entrepreneurs). RISE was formed by the YMCA literacy program in 2017 as a way for refugee and immigrant students, many of whom were stay-at-home parents, to learn new skills and supplement their income.
Ragtime tells the story of three families trying to find their way during the turn of the twentieth century in New York City, each struggling with the changing cultural climate in America and facing the promise of hope and new beginnings amid prejudice and bigotry.
RISE Literacy Director Ellen Gallimore provided Piedmont Opera with a list of items that will help empower refugees and immigrants to learn marketable skills and eventually develop their own businesses. Many RISE participants came to North Carolina from Burma (Myanmar) after spending several years living in refugee camps.
The following link is to the RISA Amazon wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2U4LCYHR6QEEF?ref_=wl_share
Background on RISE:
• The current RISE group is all females, although they have had male members.
• In the first few months of the pandemic, several RISE members made face masks to donate to local organizations and sold masks.
• Since RISE was first established, the group has met weekly to learn sewing, crafting, gardening, and marketing skills, all while improving their ability to communicate in English. They have earned money by selling their wares at craft fairs and to companies and organizations, doing contract sewing and packaging work for local artists, and growing and selling produce at local farmers’ markets and restaurants. Many of the original members of RISE have been able to secure full-time employment and purchase their own homes.
• In addition to working on sewing, crafting, and marketing projects, RISE members have the opportunity to attend YMCA Literacy ESL (English as a Second Language) classes up to seven times per week at the YMCA's Wesley Learning Center or on Zoom.
Ragtime will come to Winston-Salem on March 18 (8:00 PM), March 20 (2:00 PM) and March 22 (7:30 PM). This sweeping musical is directed by Jackie Alexander, Artistic Director of The North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre and producer of The National Black Theatre Festival. James Allbritten will conduct.
The production will be at the Stevens Center of the UNCSA. Tickets range from $20 - $98 and are available at PiedmontOpera.org or by calling 336.725.7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.