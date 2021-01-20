Calling all “ruff” running backs and fluffy field goal kickers! PetSuites Greensboro invites you to join them on February 5th for The Big Game, where their pet guests can show off their athletic ability and teamwork to score touchdowns and have fun. This “Puppy Bowl” inspired daycare event is for both new and existing customers to enjoy.
This year, PetSuites Greensboro will be partnering with The Haley Graves Foundation and the SPCA of the Triad. Dogs that are available for adoption will take on some of PetSuites Greensboro’s most impressive athletes for this friendly and fun competition. All adoptable pets will receive and adoption packet from PetSuites and the Winning Team Members will receive a medal and 3 Free Days of Day Care.
You can follow along their journey on social media by visiting www.facebook.com/petsuitesgreensboro.
For only a $10 add-on to daycare, all participants will get to play in the football game, have their photos featured on their Facebook page and go home with a sporty bandana souvenir! As an added bonus, PetSuites Greensboro will be running a raffle in which every visit between 1/24/21 – 1/31/21 counts as an entry into a raffle. The winner will be the MVP – Most Valuable Pup – and win free event admission and a VIP gift bag!
To book your pup in the starting lineup, simply call to make a reservation or book online (https://greensboro.petsuitesofamerica.com/)
As the “Leader of the Pack” in the pet boarding industry, PetSuites currently operates 42 locations in 13 states. For over 20 years, PetSuites has not only been providing a convenient one-stop location for daycare, overnight stay, and grooming services to its Pet Parents; but, by employing extraordinary dog lovers and cat cuddlers, Pet Parents can have peace of mind knowing that PetSuites’ top priority is caring for their pet’s needs with genuine love and exceptional care – keeping them happy, healthy, and safe.
