Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.