PTI’s annual 5K/10K charitable event to be held in September
Piedmont Triad – The PTI 5K/10K Run on the Runway has announced that the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical will be the lead sponsor for the 2021 event to be held September 18th at the airport. As presenting sponsor, the Foundation will provide a $15,000 cash donation.
The Run on the Runway is an annual charitable event hosted by the Airport Authority in support of Piedmont Triad food pantries. Over the past several years, the event has raised more than $100,000 each year, which has benefitted the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point.
“Food insecurity has always been a challenge for this community,” said Paul Mengert, the Chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. “The Covid-19 pandemic has made the need urgent. We are grateful to the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical for taking a leadership role in addressing this need.”
The Lenny Peters Foundation is a non-profit charity organization founded by Dr. Lenny Peters, who also founded and operates Bethany Medical. The Foundation focuses on needs of individuals in the Piedmont Triad and around the world, particularly those who find themselves experiencing temporary financial hardships and need help getting back on track. Dr. Peters has recently written a book called, “Barefoot to Benefactor,” which you can pre-order on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637581963 , or at https://lennypetersfoundation.org/barefoot-to-benefactor/. All proceeds from the book go directly to the Lenny Peters Foundation, benefiting orphan children and cancer patients
The Run on the Runway, which was first held in 2010, includes a 5K run, a 10K run, a mile run/walk, a kids’ dash and a 5K untimed Walk to Win Against Hunger, with all proceeds going to fight hunger in the Piedmont Triad.
In addition to the events for individual runners, teams of runners can sign up for the “Team Challenge” at www.ptirun.com. Awards will be given for the team with the most members and the team with the fastest time among its top five runners.
Run on the Runway participants are encouraged to arrive early to catch a shuttle from the parking area to the runway. This year, participants should arrive at the airport no later than 8:30 a.m. to get to the runway in time for the 9 a.m. start of the 10K run. Participants are also encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items to the event.
Event organizers are reaching out to additional sponsors now. Sponsorship details may be found online at ptirun.com. Individuals interested in participating in the 5K/10K may register online by visiting ptirun.com. For more information regarding sponsorships or registering to run or walk, call Stephanie Freeman at 336.665.5644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.