GREENSBORO, NC (November 30, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Preschool Alphabet Coloring Hours from 3-4 pm, December 15-17, at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up online.
These sessions are inspired by the viral video #YouCanBeABCs, which tells kids all the kinds of careers they can have, from A to Z. Participants must wear a face covering. Crayons and coloring pages will be provided for each child.
