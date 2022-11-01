Paul J. Ciener botanical garden will be teaching how to turn an old plastic bottle into a holiday bloom!
Kernersville, NC- On Wednesday, December 7, 5:30pm-8:00pm at Paul J. Ciener 210 S. Main Street, Kernersville is hosting a holiday blooms workshop for this year by popular demand. “For the past 3 years, people have asked us how to make our holiday “flowers” said Adrienne Roethling, Director of the garden. “Our staff will be showing folks how to create three different flowers.
Each participant will learn how to create out of plastic bottles and take-home magnolias, trumpet lilies, and the signature tulips. Registration includes all materials to create flowers, admission to the Spectacular Holidays Blooms, and a guided tour of the Spectacular Holiday Blooms AT NIGHT. This is a workshop you don't want to miss! Limited to 10 participants. Registration open until November 18, or all spots filled.
$40 non-members / $37 PJCBG members
