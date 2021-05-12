Party in a box for a cause: Kaleideum hosts fourth Kaleidoscope Ball

“Is this out of the box thinking or in the box?” Casey Raymer and the rest of the Kaleideum staff jokingly wonder as they finish organizing the party-in-a-box Kaleidoscope Ball scheduled for the end of this month.
Kaleideum, a hands-on, interactive museum based in Winston-Salem, is hosting its fourth annual Kaleidoscope Ball fundraising event on Friday, May 21. The museum originated from a 2016 merger between the Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem (now Kaleideum Downtown) and SciWorks (now Kaleideum North).
Raymer, the director of annual giving for Kaleideum, is excited for the event as it is an alternative to their previous black-tie gala-styled parties when the ball fundraiser began a few years ago.
“All nonprofits are struggling with this dilemma to event, not event, and how do we differentiate ourselves. So, we felt this was an opportunity for us to do something that was different and was quintessential Kaleideum,” Raymer said.
Raymer said the name Kaleidoscope Ball comes from the museum’s “kaleidoscopic thinking” and “overlapping lenses of thought” when it comes to learning. The educational experience of Kaleideum is multidisciplinary, with a focus on the arts, literacy, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). This year the event is named Let’s Have a Ball.
According to Raymer, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, last year’s ball was forced online as a safety precaution. This year, with the downward trajectory of the virus, Kaleideum wanted to put a spin on the typical ball while also keeping safety in mind.
“Over the last year, Kaleideum has had to pivot in how we serve our schools, families, and community, and our annual fundraiser is no exception,” Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said in a press release on the event. “Rather than hosting our traditional in-person Kaleidoscope Ball — or even a virtual event — we are excited to offer something completely new to our friends and supporters.”
Party-in-a-box is a play on words for a box of party supplies one purchases to take home and host their own party. Kaleideum worked with WestRock, a paper and packaging company, on the design for their boxes.
“We didn’t know we could move forward with an in-person event. We felt like people had been spending so much time on Zoom (and) on their computers,” Raymer said.
In addition to preventing more Zoom fatigue, Raymer said the party-in-a-box idea was in the “spirit of flexibility and ingenuity” and allows people to stay in their “social bubbles.”
“We want to try to bring the party into homes so that people could celebrate the Kaleidoscope Ball with their families, with their bubble of friends, with a small group of neighbors. However, they feel most comfortable supporting the museum,” she said.
The box comes with charcuterie board items, such as meats, cheeses, crackers, fresh fruits, breads, and spreads, as well as signature Kaleideum glassware, streamers, music playlists, and more. The box also offers a signature lavender cocktail/ mocktail mix from Thirsty Buffalo to craft drinks with the provided lemonade. A recipe card with a variety of drinks is included.
“To add a little more party to your box,” Raymer said for an additional charge, Prosecco and wine are available.
One raffle ticket is provided in each box that gives purchasers a chance to win over $500 in gift certificates to local bakeries, restaurants, and specialty food shops. More opportunities to buy raffle tickets are online.
With a laugh, Raymer said, the boxes are “actually quite large – we have to fit a whole party in there!”
While the Kaleidoscope Ball was originally an adult party, the museum created a kid’s box called a Kid-Cuterie, to get entire families involved. Children can dive into their boxes of snacks, experiments, and crafts, such as a make-your-own kaleidoscope kit curated by the Kaleideum education team for an additional $15 per child.
Prior to the merger, there were other fundraising events. However, now the Kaleidoscope Ball is the largest annual fundraiser for the museum. All the money raised goes toward funding the kids’ camp scholarships, supporting hands-on learning experiences, increasing access to the museum through discounted passes, and enhancing educational programming.
“It is supporting all the things that make Kaleideum such a special and critical part of our community,” Raymer said.
The party boxes are capped at 300. Anyone who wants a box should purchase one by Friday, May 14, Raymer said. Between 3-6 p.m. on Friday, May 21, people should pick up their boxes at the Millennium Center at 101 West 5th St, Winston-Salem.
While the fundraising event is for the community, many staff members are excited to take part. Raymer said she already ordered her box and is ready to spend time with her “pod” of people for some safe fun.
“We will crank up one of the playlists, and the kids will work on the crafts and the activities that will be included, so yeah, absolutely, I will be participating!” she said.
Visit https://one.bidpal.net/kaleidoscopeball2021/welcome to purchase the party boxes and raffle tickets or make a donation to the museum. Each standard adult party-in-a-box is $125. For $500, order a patron package, which consists of the party-in-a-box as well as bubbly, signature items from local artisans, and a family pass to the museum. Quantities are limited for the patron box.
The museum also suggests any photos taken during the Kaleidoscope Ball should tag Kaleideum on Facebook and Instagram.
