Partnering Locally for Be the Light Night in the Park
Archdale, N.C. – Join us at Creekside Park in Archdale for a brand-new holiday event. This year Archdale Parks and Recreation are partnering with Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club of Archdale Trinity (both 501c-3 charities) to host a fun, holiday inspired night in the park. We invite attendees to be the light in a child’s eyes on Christmas, or the light for a local hungry family by joining us on Saturday 12/4/21 4:30pm – 7:30pm.
The event will kick off with a luminary lit 5K Run/Walk at 4:30pm. It is only $30 to participate and if you bring a group, you can get a discount on that price. Prizes will be given out in several fun categories including craziest socks, best costume, and best lit participant. Proceeds from this event will benefit both Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club. You can sign up for the 5K here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Archdale/BTL5K
At 4:30pm additional fun activities will begin including pictures with Santa and/or the Grinch, holiday music, marshmallow roasting, crafts for kids, cookies with Mrs. Claus, balloon candy canes, and food trucks. The city tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30pm in the round-a-bout. Candy Cane Hunts for kids ages 0 – 12 will be held at 5:45pm, 6:30pm, and 7:00pm. We ask that all attendees not participating in the 5K bring a unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item.
Please note, the main entrance to Creekside Park, Park Drive, will be closed for this event. All vehicles will enter the park from Mose Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.