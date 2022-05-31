Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Disc Golf, Field Hockey, Foot Golf, Golf, and Pickleball Clinics Beginning in June
GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of sports clinics in June and July for youth ages 10-18. The sessions are ideal for children and teens of all skill levels. Registration is required.
Field Hockey
Tuesdays, 5:30-7 pm, June 7-28, Leonard Recreation Center
Free. Registration required.
Participants will learn the fundamentals of field hockey and develop skills under the direction of knowledgeable instructors.
Foot Golf
Tuesdays, 10:30 am to 12 pm, June 14-28, Gillespie Golf Course
Cost: $25. Registration Required.
Learn the fundamentals of this new and growing sport. Each participant will receive a soccer ball.
Pickleball
Wednesdays, 5:30-7 pm, June 15 to July 20, Smith Active Adult Center
Cost: $25. Registration required.
Learn the fundamentals of this growing sport. Each participant will receive a pickleball paddle.
Disc Golf
Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 pm, June 23 and 30; July 21 and July 28, Barber Park
Cost: $25. Registration required.
Each participant will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive a disc.
Golf
Tuesdays, 10:30 am to 12 pm, July 12-26, Gillespie Golf Course
Cost: $25. Registration Required.
Learn the fundamentals of golf and skill development. Each participant will receive essential golf accessories to use during clinics and to practice at home.
For more information about these clinics, contact Program Coordinator Britt Huggins at 336-690-8644 or Britt.Huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.