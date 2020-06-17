GREENSBORO, NC – Local children can get a Parks and Recreation summer day camp experience at home with a Summer Stay Camp Kit, a package of self-guided activities with educational, creative, or health and wellness themes. A new kit will be available each Monday from June 22 to August 10. Families can choose a digital download or can pick up a physical kit at the recreation center of their choice, while supplies last.
Kit Details
- Ages: Designed for 5-12 years old, but can be enjoyed by the entire family together.
- Kits include: 15 themed activities and resources for additional learning opportunities. Physical kits also include supplies needed for completing each activity.
- Add-on Activities: With the purchase of a kit, kids can attend two virtual camp assemblies each week.
- Cost: $10 for physical kit; Digital download is $3. Must be purchased online.
See the Parks and Recreation website for a full list of weekly kit themes. This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, and the Libraries and Museums and Parks and Recreation departments. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com.
