GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Kids Night In activity packets and a fun 8 pm virtual meetup Friday nights this winter, beginning with a “Polar Express” packet Dec. 18. For $5, each packet comes with a set of themed activities, snacks, and all the supplies needed to make them. Sign up for a packet online and pick it up at the recreation center of your choice Dec. 16-18.
“The pandemic has stretched parents thin trying to come up with creative ways to entertain their families at home. Kids Night In gives parents a night off – and lets Parks and Recreation keep the kids entertained and engaged,” said Parks and Recreation Program Tech Keynisha Jackson.
Future Kids Night In dates include January 8 and February 12. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Chamreece Diggs at Chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.