GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2020) – The Parks and Recreation Department will host Family and Paint, a free virtual class where families can create a themed art piece together, 4 pm, February 5, via Zoom. Register to participate online.
Parks and Recreation staff will lead participants through painting unique artwork celebrating Black History Month and provide some ideas and general art tips along the way. Participants should bring their own supplies, including small, medium, large pointed and flat paintbrushes, a cup of water, paper towels, a paper plate or other palette for paint, an 8- by 10-inch canvas, red, green, white, yellow, blue, and black acrylic paint, a black marker, pencil, and a hair dryer.
